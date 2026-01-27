Transpire Bio's ANDA For Generic Trelegy® Ellipta® Accepted For Filing By The U.S. FDA
“The FDA's acceptance for filing of our ANDA for fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol inhalation powder, a generic version of Trelegy® Ellipta®, is another major milestone in advancing our complex generic franchise,” said Dr. Xian-Ming Zeng, Chief Executive Officer of Transpire Bio.“Our highly experienced team in South Florida continues to work tirelessly to achieve important milestones like this. We are now one step closer to providing patients suffering from asthma or COPD with an affordable option and improved access to this critical medication.”“This milestone is a result of Transpire Bio's deep scientific and technical competence, and demonstrates Transpire Bio's strong capabilities in developing complex drug device combination products,” said Dr. Abhishek Gupta, Chief Scientific Officer of Transpire Bio.
In addition to its focused generic franchise, Transpire Bio is building a pipeline of innovative inhalation medicines for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), with three assets in development. Transpire Bio is also developing therapies for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), Diabetes, Obesity, and neurological diseases. These products are being developed and manufactured in Transpire Bio's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in South Florida, U.S.
About Transpire Bio Inc.
Transpire Bio Inc. is an integrated US-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Sunrise, Florida. Transpire Bio harnesses its inhaled drug delivery expertise to improve patients' lives by expanding access to important therapies and developing treatments for serious diseases where therapeutic options are significantly lacking. Transpire Bio has developed multiple proprietary inhalation technology platforms, including dry-powder inhalers and soft-mist inhalers. For more information, please visit .
