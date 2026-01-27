Oyster Mushroom Cultivation Market Analysis Report 2026: $4.12 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oyster Mushroom Cultivation Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global oyster mushroom cultivation market is experiencing vigorous growth, projected to expand from $3.03 billion in 2025 to reach $3.23 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This expansion is driven by factors such as traditional log-based cultivation methods, accessible agricultural waste substrates, growing popularity of edible mushrooms, and the market's low entry barriers for small farmers. Rising awareness of the nutritional advantages of oyster mushrooms further fuels market demand.

Looking ahead, the market size is anticipated to soar to $4.12 billion by 2030, maintaining a steady CAGR of 6.3%. Key drivers for this growth include the escalating demand for plant-based protein sources, a surge in commercial mushroom processing, adoption of climate-controlled cultivation units, and a heightened interest in organic food products. The food retail and service sectors are also expanding their demand for specialty mushrooms.

A significant trend is the increasing vegan demographic, which is actively contributing to the market's expansion. This population shift has bolstered demand for oyster mushrooms as a nutritious alternative in plant-based diets. Reports indicate that in 2024, the vegan population in the UK increased by 1.1 million, underscoring the growing dietary shift towards veganism.

Innovation within the industry is noteworthy, particularly with spore-free oyster mushroom strains designed to improve productivity, enhance worker safety, and support sustainable farming practices. Sylvan, a France-based company, exemplified this with the introduction of the SPX 281: Sustainable Sporeless Oyster Mushroom, which offers higher yield and safer handling.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the market landscape. In January 2023, GrowLife, Inc. acquired Bridgetown Mushrooms to enhance its presence and offerings in the gourmet and functional mushroom sectors, focusing on sustainable practices and local food systems.

Key players in the market include Walsh Mushrooms Group, Shanghai Xuerong Bio-Technology Co Ltd, Chengde Runlong Food Co LTD., Monaghan Group, and others who are actively investing in innovation and expansion strategies to capture market share.

However, the international trade environment, influenced by fluctuating tariffs and trade relations, poses challenges. Increased tariffs on imported cultivation equipment and substrates have raised costs, especially in regions reliant on external supplies. Nonetheless, these challenges present opportunities for domestic production to bolster local value chains.

The oyster mushroom cultivation market research report delivers comprehensive statistics, market share data, trend analysis, and insights into regional dynamics. It provides an in-depth evaluation suited for those looking to gain a competitive edge within this thriving industry. The report encompasses diverse cultivation methods and market applications across major regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

Scope:

Markets Covered:



Form: Fresh Mushroom, Frozen Mushroom, Dried Mushroom, Canned Mushroom

Phase: Composting, Spawning, Casing, Pinning, Harvesting Application: Food Processing, Retail, Food Services, Others

Subsegments:



Fresh Mushroom: Whole, Sliced

Frozen Mushroom: Whole, Sliced

Dried Mushroom: Whole, Sliced Canned Mushroom: Whole, Sliced

Key Attributes:

