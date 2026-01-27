Global Games Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Sets Direction For Gaming And Web3

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)The Global Games Show Abu Dhabi 2025 concluded in December as a two-day industry gathering focused on the convergence of gaming, Web3, esports, AI, and immersive technologies. Hosted in Abu Dhabi and produced by VAP Group, the event brought together developers, publishers, investors, policymakers, and technology providers to discuss how gaming is evolving into a broader digital economy built around ownership, data, and community-driven models. With strong participation from global speakers and regional stakeholders, the show highlighted Abu Dhabi's growing role as a hub for next-generation gaming, blockchain-based economies, and interactive entertainment.



The event hosted over 5,000 attendees, 100+ speakers, and 100+ companies across gaming, Web3, esports, and AI.

Discussions focused on decentralized gaming economies, digital asset ownership, and AI-driven development tools.

Abu Dhabi Gaming used the platform to showcase incentives and infrastructure for studios and startups. Startups and developers engaged directly with investors through showcases and curated networking formats.

Key pointsWhy this matters

Gaming is increasingly intersecting with blockchain, AI, and digital ownership, making events like Global Games Show Abu Dhabi relevant beyond entertainment alone. For builders and investors, the discussions reflect where player-centric economies, Web3 gaming, and regional esports markets are heading, particularly in the MENA region. For policymakers and platforms, the event signals how gaming is becoming part of a broader digital infrastructure strategy, tied to innovation, talent attraction, and long-term economic diversification.



Follow-up initiatives from Abu Dhabi Gaming to attract studios, startups, and publishers to the emirate.

How themes discussed, such as Web3 gaming and AI tools, translate into commercial launches and partnerships. Developments around the next Global Games Show scheduled to take place in Riyadh in June 2026.

What to watch next

Disclosure: The content below is a press release provided by the company/PR representative. It is published for informational purposes.

– Spanning December 10th-11th, theby

By bringing together 5000+ attendees, 100+ global speakers, and 100+ companies, the event had a variety of game developers, publishers, Web3 innovators, esports leaders, investors, content creators, and policymakers gathering for two days to discuss how gaming is evolving to become a global multi-billion-dollar convergence of technology, culture, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and digital ownership.

Abu Dhabi has become an increasingly popular destination for gamers due to its focus on the entertainment industry and large investments made by Abu Dhabi Gaming. The Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau

The Global Games Show Abu Dhabi attracted a diverse and global audience with representatives from many different types of organizations within the gaming sector: Game studios, publishers, Web3 gaming, esports, investment, technology providers, and game communities within each region.

The event also demonstrated how fast the gaming industry has changed from traditional gaming models to player-centric economies, decentralized platforms, and mobile-centric ecosystems. immersive persistent virtual worlds and community-based growth models, in addition to highlighting the role of gaming in our culture and as an economic engine.

During the event, many gaming industry leaders presented insights on how new technologies and business models are helping to redefine the future of gaming by combining creative innovation with scalable profitability through keynotes, panels, fireside chats, and special presentations.



Future of Web3 Gaming & Decentralized Economies

Expansion of Blockchain and Digital Asset Ownership within Games

AI-driven Game Development, Analytics and Player Engagement

Expansion and Monetization of Esports

Infrastructure, Scalability and Interoperability of Game Development

Community-driven Game Development and Creator Ecosystems

Regulation, Sustainability and Future of Gaming Industry Convergence of Gaming and Immersive Worlds



Shawn Layden, Managing Partner, The Odysseus Partnership, Former chairman of PlayStation

Jasper Hu, Principal Solutions Architect, PingCAP

Sébastien Borget, Co-Founder, The Sandbox

Mohammed Yaseen, Founder, Esports & Gaming Association UAE

Yat Siu, Co-Founder & Chairman, Animoca Brands

Cathy Hackl, Tech & Gaming Executive and Chief Executive Officer, Future Dynamics

Daniel Wang, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Aethir

Marcos Muller-Habig, Sector Enablement Director, Abu Dhabi Gaming

Tess Hau, Founder, Tess Ventures Michail Katkoff, Founder, Deconstructor of Fun

Esports leadership as well as gaming entrepreneurs spoke on how mobile esports are continuing to become more professionalized in recent times, particularly across the MENA region, Asia, and LATAM, and how tournament structures and revenue models are continuing to evolve.

“As someone who recently launched a game, this event has been incredibly valuable. I met other starters, learned through meaningful conversations, and gained insights that will help shape my journey moving forward.” Kanessah Muluneh, CEO, Rise of Fearless

As co-host of the Global Games Show, Abu Dhabi Gaming used the platform to highlight the emirate's ambition to become a leading global hub for gaming and esports. Throughout the event, the Abu Dhabi Gaming team engaged directly with start-ups, studios, and investors, showcasing the emirate's competitive incentives, funding opportunities, and world-class infrastructure available to companies looking to establish or expand their operations in Abu Dhabi's thriving gaming ecosystem.

The exhibition was a lively display of the continuing development of new ideas. Examples include:



Game Publishers and Studios

Web3 Gaming Ecosystems (web3) and providers of Blockchain Infrastructure

E-sports organizations and competitive gaming formats

The application of AI in gaming tools The use of immersive technologies in gaming

The participants were able to learn more about the current development of gaming technologies by participating in active demo showcases, live showcases, and all of the latest developments in the gaming industry that will drive the future of interactive entertainment. Startups were connected directly to investors, publishers, and strategic partners to create strategies for funding, creating partnerships, and global growth within their company.

By bringing together industry founders, developers, investors, creators, and policymakers, the Global Games Show encouraged collaboration and meaningful networking. The event featured a range of curated networking formats, including closed-door VIP meetings and an invitation-only Global Games VIP Dinner, enabling focused and valuable discussions.

“It's great; there are very interesting people around here. I've already had a couple of interesting chats. Some old friends from all around the globe were coming. So I'm very positive about the event, and I love Abu Dhabi; it's amazing. I've been following the Abu Dhabi gaming guys for quite some time and how they're developing the ecosystem here, and I'm all supportive of that. I really hope there will be some great games coming out of the region, some great products that also go to the West. That would be my hope. So I'm very much enjoying my time here.” Georg Broxterman, Founder & CEO, Game Influencer

While other local and international shows often facilitate a transactional approach to engagement, the Global Games Show encouraged authentic conversations between exhibitors and attendees, formed cross-industry partnerships, and built opportunities for collaboration at an ecosystem level, demonstrating its role in creating a foundation for sustainable, long-term growth in the gaming industry.

At the conclusion of Global Games Show Abu Dhabi 2025, it was clear that gaming has evolved beyond entertainment to become a vital part of the digital economy, culture, and technological innovation

“Amazing energy, passionate builders, and meaningful conversations.” Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder & Global Ambassador, The Sandbox & Sandchain

The Global Games Show brought together creators, technologists, investors, and policymakers to define and drive the ongoing development of gaming and interactive entertainment.

The Global Games Show serves as a premier international platform convening government leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and innovators to advance global collaboration in artificial intelligence.

Powered by VAP Group, the event reinforces the UAE's position as a leading international hub for emerging technologies, digital transformation, and forward-looking governance.

VAP Group is a leading AI, Blockchain, and Gaming consulting powerhouse, delivering advanced AI & Web3 solutions for 12+ years through flagship global events such as the Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show. With a strong presence in the UAE, UK, India, and Hong Kong, our 170+ experts keep clients ahead of innovation through strategic PR, marketing, bounty campaigns, and premier global conferences. We also provide advertising, media, and staffing services.

