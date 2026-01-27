7 Winter Fragrance Tips To Make Your Scent Last All Day

Winter's dry air fades fragrances faster, but simple hacks help them last. Moisturise first, apply on pulse points, layer matching products, limit spritzes, use the hairbrush trick, choose warm notes and exfoliate for long-lasting winter scents.

Moisturising with an unscented lotion gives your skin the hydration it needs to hold onto fragrance longer. This base layer helps slow evaporation in winter's dry air.

Spray perfume on pulse areas like wrists, neck, and behind ears where body heat naturally helps diffuse the scent. These warmer spots make your fragrance linger longer throughout the day.

Less is more when it comes to winter fragrances; too much can overwhelm and change how the scent wears. Light, strategic spritzes ensure a subtle yet longer-lasting aroma.

Spraying perfume on a hairbrush and brushing through your hair infuses scent into strands without drying them out. Hair holds fragrance well and releases it slowly as you move.

Warm, deep notes like vanilla, sandalwood and musk thrive in cold weather and naturally linger longer than light, citrus scents. Selecting winter-friendly fragrances enhances lasting power.

Removing dry, flaky skin by exfoliating once or twice weekly helps your perfume adhere more effectively. Smoother skin offers a better surface for fragrance molecules to cling to in winter.