British National Death Case: Patna Police Await Autopsy Report

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 27 (IANS) A day after the suspicious death of a British citizen in a hotel in Patna, the district police are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The incident occurred under suspicious circumstances in a hotel located in the Jakkanpur police station area.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Sharma, a British national originally from Nalanda district in Bihar, who had acquired British citizenship. The 78-year-old Ajay Kumar Sharma had been staying at the hotel since January 18.

According to hotel staff, Sharma had eaten and consumed beverages on Sunday. However, there was no movement or activity observed from his room throughout Monday.

No visitors entered or exited the room, and no phone calls were received.

When repeated knocks on the door went unanswered on Monday evening, the hotel staff grew suspicious and informed the police.

Police from the Jakkanpur police station reached the spot and, in the presence of a forensic team, forcibly opened the room.

Sharma was found dead on the bed inside the room.

Senior police officers also arrived at the hotel and questioned the staff.

CCTV footage from the hotel premises was examined, and the reception entry and exit register was scrutinised as part of the investigation.

Confirming the incident, Jakkanpur SHO Rituraj Kumar Singh said that the forensic team inspected the room and collected scientific evidence.

The body was later sent to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) for post-mortem examination. His viscera have been preserved for analysis.

“There was no external mark on his body in the preliminary investigation. We are waiting for the post-mortem and viscera reports apart from the FLS report to ascertain the reason for his death,” Singh said.

The deceased's family has been informed, and further legal procedures are underway.

“An FIR has been registered in the Jakkanpur police station and is waiting for his family members to arrive in Patna for further legal proceedings,” he said.