Canada Hits Back at Trump’s Gordie Howe Bridge Threat
(MENAFN) Canadian political and business leaders sharply condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to delay the opening of the nearly finished Gordie Howe International Bridge, according to local media reports on Monday.
The new crossing, linking Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit, Michigan, will become the third bridge in the Windsor-Detroit corridor. The route moves roughly 25 percent of trade between the United States and Canada, serving as a critical supply line for the North American automotive industry.
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens denounced Trump's comments, arguing they disregard the shared interests of both countries.
"It's just insane, when I read that post, I can't believe what I'm reading," Dilkens said. "It's just another speed bump that Donald Trump has put in the way of doing good things, not just for our country but for his as well."
Responding to Trump's assertion that no American products were used in the bridge’s construction, Dilkens stressed that U.S. steel was incorporated on the American side of the project.
Candace Laing, president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, echoed the criticism, warning that blocking the bridge would be counterproductive.
"Whether this proves real or simply threatened to keep uncertainty high, blocking or barricading bridges is a self-defeating move," Laing said. "The path forward isn't deconstructing established trade corridors; it's actually building bridges."
The project, primarily financed by the Canadian federal government, carries a price tag of 6.4 billion Canadian dollars (approximately 4.7 billion U.S. dollars). Canada intends to recoup its investment through toll revenues, which will be shared with Michigan once costs are fully recovered.
Earlier Monday, Trump took to his social media platform, claiming Canada has treated the United States "unfairly" in trade matters. He added that the U.S. should own "at least one half" of the bridge and threatened to block its opening without compensation.
The remarks mark a stark shift from Trump's first term in 2017, when he described the bridge as a "vital economic link between our two countries."
