Nagaland Varsity Researchers Discover New Plant Species, Highlighting Role Of Community-Protected Forests

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, Jan 27 (IANS) Nagaland University researchers have discovered a new plant species located in the high-altitude forests of the state, underscoring the region's significance as a biodiversity hotspot in the northeast and the importance of community-led forest conservation, varsity officials said on Tuesday.

A University official said that the newly identified species is called 'Hoya nagaensis' and was discovered during systematic botanical explorations of under-explored forest areas in the state, which has over 52 per cent of its total geographical area of 16,579 sq km under forest cover.

Large parts of Nagaland's forests remain scientifically undocumented, limiting accurate biodiversity assessment and effective conservation planning.

The research team undertook detailed field surveys and taxonomic studies to address this gap and improve scientific understanding of the region's plant diversity. Funded by Nagaland University under the Start-Up Project for Young Faculty (SUPYF), the study was led by Principal Investigator Dr Gyati Yam, Assistant Professor, Department of Forestry, along with researchers Vieneite-o Koza and Joynath Pegu.

The findings were published in an international journal publishing authoritative research on plant and fungal taxonomy, systematics, nomenclature and global biodiversity.

Praising the researchers, Vice Chancellor Prof Jagadish Kumar Patnaik said: "The discovery of a new plant species by Nagaland University researchers highlights the extraordinary biodiversity of Northeast India."

"It provides strong evidence that community-protected forests in Nagaland are vital refuges for rare and endemic plants. This work not only strengthens India's botanical records but also contributes valuable data to global plant science and conservation efforts," he said.

Elaborating on the study, Dr Yam said that they focused on exploring high-altitude forests, identifying and describing previously unknown plant species, documenting regional biodiversity, and assessing the conservation status of rare and endemic plants.

"A key emphasis was also placed on understanding the role of community-reserved forests in protecting fragile ecosystems," she said.

Future work will focus on monitoring the species in the wild, studying its ecology, pollination biology and ornamental potential, assessing long-term conservation threats, and exploring nearby forest areas for additional undocumented plant species.

Researcher Koza said that the unique aspect of research includes the discovery and formal scientific description of 'Hoya nagaensis', a species previously unknown to science. She said that the plant displays distinctive leaf shapes and floral characteristics that clearly differentiate it from other known species in the Hoya genus.

"The findings provide strong evidence that community-protected forests in Nagaland are critical refuges for rare and endemic plant species, contributing valuable data to global plant science and strengthening India's botanical records," Koza stated.

Researcher Pegu added that the species is currently known only from a single location in the Kavünhou Community Reserved Forest in Phek district. "Owing to its extremely restricted distribution and threats such as shifting cultivation and forest disturbance, it has been provisionally assessed as Critically Endangered. The discovery highlights the effectiveness of traditional forest stewardship practised by local Naga communities in conserving biodiversity," he said.

Beyond its scientific identification, the discovery highlights the Eastern Himalayas' temperate forest ecosystems as rich sources of botanical novelty. The study provides detailed habitat information and comparisons with related taxa, offering valuable baseline data for future botanical and ecological research in the region. By documenting the unique physical traits and ecological context of the plant, the researchers have enhanced the taxonomic framework for the genus Hoya and opened avenues for further study on morphological diversity within the group, varsity officials said.