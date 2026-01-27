WUF13 Coordinator Invites Mongolia To Participation (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)We held a warm meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia, Gombosuren Munkhbayar, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture and national coordinator of the WUF13, Anar Guliyev, wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"During the meeting, we discussed Mongolia's participation in WUF13, addressed current issues of sustainable urban development, and exchanged views and approaches to urban planning policies implemented by our countries.

On the occasion of the completion of the Ambassador's diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, we expressed our sincere gratitude for his contribution to the development of bilateral relations and wished him success in his future professional endeavors," the post reads.

During the third session of the Executive Board of the UN-Habitat Program in Kenya, it was announced that the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) will take place in Baku in 2026.