WUF13 Coordinator Invites Mongolia To Participation (PHOTO)
"During the meeting, we discussed Mongolia's participation in WUF13, addressed current issues of sustainable urban development, and exchanged views and approaches to urban planning policies implemented by our countries.
On the occasion of the completion of the Ambassador's diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, we expressed our sincere gratitude for his contribution to the development of bilateral relations and wished him success in his future professional endeavors," the post reads.
During the third session of the Executive Board of the UN-Habitat Program in Kenya, it was announced that the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) will take place in Baku in 2026.
