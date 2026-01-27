FM Sitharaman To Make History With 9Th Consecutive Budget

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a record ninth consecutive budget on February 1, which is expected to contain reform measures aimed at shoring up economic growth amid a volatile geopolitical situation.

This will take Sitharaman closer to the record of 10 budgets that were presented by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai over different time periods. Desai presented a total of 6 budgets during his tenure as finance minister in 1959-1964, and 4 budgets between 1967-1969.

Former finance ministers P Chidambaram and Pranab Mukherjee had presented nine and eight budgets, respectively, under different prime ministers.

Sitharaman, however, will continue to hold the record of presenting the most budgets on the trot – nine straight budgets under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She was in 2019 appointed as India's first full-time woman finance minister when Prime Minister Modi won a decisive second term. After Modi came back to power in 2024 for the third time, Sitharaman continued to retain her finance portfolio.

So far, she has presented a total of eight straight budgets, including an interim one in February 2024.

Here are some facts related to the Budget presentation in Independent India.

FIRST BUDGET: The first-ever Union Budget of independent India was presented on November 26, 1947, by the nation's first finance minister, R K Shanmukham Chetty.