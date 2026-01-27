403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amplifai Health Selected For The World Economic Forum's MINDS Programme To Advance Real-World AI In Healthcare
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Amplifai Health, a health technology company focused on using thermal imaging and artificial intelligence for chronic disease management and sports medicine, has been accepted into the World Economic Forum's MINDS programme (Meaningful, Intelligent, Novel, Deployable Solutions).
Amplifai Health will join a global cohort of organizations recognized for advancing AI from experimentation into real-world impact including global leaders such as Siemens, Lenovo, Sanofi, and KPMG, among others. The MINDS programme highlights organizations that have moved beyond pilots and proof-of-concepts to deliver AI systems with measurable outcomes and tangible value across industries. In collaboration with the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia, Amplifai Health's AI-powered thermal imaging solution for diabetic foot risk screening has achieved significant clinical and operational results, including:
Amplifai Health will join a global cohort of organizations recognized for advancing AI from experimentation into real-world impact including global leaders such as Siemens, Lenovo, Sanofi, and KPMG, among others. The MINDS programme highlights organizations that have moved beyond pilots and proof-of-concepts to deliver AI systems with measurable outcomes and tangible value across industries. In collaboration with the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia, Amplifai Health's AI-powered thermal imaging solution for diabetic foot risk screening has achieved significant clinical and operational results, including:
-
Up to 80% reduction in treatment costs associated with diabetic foot complications
12× increase in screening capacity without commensurate increase in specialist workforce
Clinical validation and regulatory approval, with deployment in operational healthcare environments
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment