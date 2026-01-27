80% Women Don't Seek Menopause Care UAE Doctors Say 'Cafeteria-Style' Treatment Could Help

For many women in the UAE, menopause has been something they just“push through” - brushing off hot flushes, lying awake at night, and telling themselves their mood swings are just part of a busy, stressful life.

But doctors across the country are now calling for a shift: instead of a one-size-fits-all prescription, women should be offered a“cafeteria-style” menu of treatment options and supported to choose what works best for them.

Recommended For You

This approach comes as new research from Mayo Clinic highlights how deeply menopause affects daily life - and how often women go without medical help. The study, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, surveyed nearly 5,000 women aged 45 to 60.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

More than three in four experienced menopause symptoms, many reporting significant impact on work, relationships and overall wellbeing.

In the UAE, doctors say the findings mirror what they see every day in clinics.

“Studies have found more than 80 per cent women did not seek medical care for menopause symptoms. I believe primarily for two reasons. First, they think menopause health issues are inevitable and destined, so they must bear it. Second, they are not aware that effective treatments exist,” said Dr Shuchita Meherishi, Specialist Laparoscopic Gynaecology at Aster Hospital Qusais.

She stressed that the conversation itself matters as much as the treatment.

“It's important to give sufficient time for the consultation as it takes time to break the ice... discuss treatment 'cafeteria style' as in, offer different options and take her opinion in decision making.”

Starting the conversation earlier

Doctors say one of the biggest gaps in menopause care is timing - women often seek help only when symptoms become unbearable.

“Menopause care should be anticipatory rather than crisis-driven,” said Dr Aida Hussain Alkhatib, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynecology at Saudi German Hospital, Ajman.

She explained that starting conversations in the late 30s or early 40s helps women understand what lies ahead.

“Early dialogue helps women recognize which symptoms are normal, which warrant medical attention, and what options exist for managing them... Most importantly, it reinforces a key message: menopause is not something to endure in silence, and medical guidance can enhance quality of life, not diminish it.”

For many women juggling careers, caregiving and family responsibilities, this early guidance can make the difference between coping and quietly suffering.

When symptoms should not be ignored

While some women move through menopause with minimal disruption, doctors warn that others experience symptoms that significantly affect their health and daily functioning.

“While many women do move through menopause without formal medical care, certain symptoms should prompt professional guidance,” said Dr Ramya Raj, Specialist Obstetrician and Gynecologist at International Modern Hospital, Dubai.

She listed warning signs including severe hot flushes, persistent mood changes, brain fog, vaginal dryness, recurrent urinary issues, unexplained weight changes, and irregular or postmenopausal bleeding.

“Up to 75 per cent of women over 40, going through menopause, experience this.”

Dr Raj added that many women don't connect symptoms like joint pain, fatigue or low mood to menopause - and therefore don't mention them during consultations.

To make discussions easier, she urged doctors to normalise menopause as a life stage, not a failure.

“Simple, open-ended questions such as 'How are these changes affecting your daily life?' or 'What worries you most right now?' help women feel heard rather than rushed into treatment decisions.”

Medics across the UAE also emphasise a holistic approach - not just hormonal treatment, but emotional and lifestyle support.

“Practical support includes individualized care plans... lifestyle adjustments, non-hormonal therapies, hormonal treatment when appropriate, mental health screening, and referrals to nutritionists or physiotherapists,” said Raj.

She noted that over-the-counter remedies can help ease symptoms, alongside simple lifestyle changes such as keeping a healthy weight, quitting smoking, and practicing relaxation techniques.

“Non prescriptive medications do have a role in alleviating symptoms like Isoflavone supplements, soy products, black cohosh and vitamin E. Regular follow-ups, even brief ones, help reinforce that menopause is an ongoing transition, not a one-time consultation.”