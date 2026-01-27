Justice Minister Says Legal Reform Key To Sustainable Investment

Qatar has said that clear legislation, an independent judiciary and efficient justice institutions are central to attracting sustainable investment, as it seeks to strengthen confidence in its legal and economic environment.

Speaking at the opening of the Doha Legal Forum 2026 yesterday, HE the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa al-Hassan al-Mohannadi, said the country recognised early on that long-term investment begins with a robust legal framework.

He said this approach formed the basis of the National Initiative for the Development of Justice Systems, launched in 2016, which aims to modernise Qatar's legal system while protecting rights, ensuring legal certainty and accelerating dispute resolution.

Addressing the two-day forum, held under the theme“Emerging Trends and Forward-Looking Insights”, HE al-Mohannadi said Qatar was now reaping the benefits of that strategy through an integrated legal system that safeguards capital, preserves rights and supports sustainable partnerships.

He said reforms had included updated investment and company laws, improved dispute resolution mechanisms and the digital transformation of judicial services, helping to reduce procedures, improve efficiency and enhance legal certainty for both domestic and foreign investors.

Al-Mohannadi said the forum was taking place at a critical moment, as the global economy undergoes deep economic and legislative changes that require countries to reinforce their legal systems not only to ensure justice, but also to provide stable and growth-friendly investment environments.“In today's world, investment seeks trust before opportunity,” he said, adding that trust is built by law. Clear legislation, he noted, sends the strongest reassurance to investors, while the rule of law remains the true guarantee of sustainable investment and asset protection.

Al-Mohannadi described law as the“invisible infrastructure” of the economy, warning that economic growth without strong legal foundations remains fragile and vulnerable. He said investors assess countries by their ability to protect opportunities, resolve disputes and enforce contracts.

He added that the Doha Legal Forum reflects Qatar's commitment to specialised legal dialogue, knowledge exchange and forward-looking discussions on legislation in areas such as the digital economy, cross-border trade, international arbitration and corporate governance.

Modern legislation, he said, cannot be developed in isolation, but through dialogue and partnership, and must be measured by its real-world impact on society, development and investment. Qatar, he added, is legislating not only for the present, but to safeguard future investment and generations. The minister said these efforts align with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, which place the rule of law, economic diversification and high-quality investment at the heart of sustainable development.

He also highlighted co-operation with the Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Center as a national model of institutional integration, expressing confidence that the forum's discussions and recommendations would strengthen legal security, support investment and reinforce the role of law as a bridge for co-operation, growth and prosperity.