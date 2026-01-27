403
Türkiye's Stock Exchange Up at Tuesday Open
(MENAFN) Türkiye's primary equity index launched Tuesday's trading session by shattering previous records, reaching an unprecedented peak of 13,225.04 points—a 0.36% surge representing a 47.72-point climb from Monday's final figures.
The BIST 100 delivered a powerful Monday performance, rocketing 1.42% higher to settle at 13,177.32 points. Trading activity remained robust, with daily volume hitting 192.4 billion liras ($4.43 billion).
Currency markets showed the Turkish lira trading at 43.3945 against the US dollar as of 10 am local time (0700GMT). The euro commanded 51.5535 liras, while the British pound fetched 59.4180 liras in exchange rate activity.
Commodity markets reflected continued strength, with gold priced at $5,086.10 per ounce. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil changed hands at $64.5 per barrel during morning trading hours.
The benchmark index's fresh all-time high signals sustained investor confidence in Türkiye's equity markets despite global economic uncertainties.
