Al-Khulaifi Meets Lebanese President, PM And Parliament Speaker

President of Lebanon General Joseph Aoun met with HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi. At the start of the meeting, HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to the Lebanese president, extending his best wishes for good health and happiness, as well as continued progress and prosperity for the government and people of Lebanon.

President Aoun entrusted HE the Minister of State to convey his greetings to His Highness the Amir, wishing His Highness continued success and more prosperity and progress for Qatar. The meeting reviewed bilateral relations between the countries and explored avenues for further supporting and developing them, in addition to addressing several regional and international issues.

President Aoun praised Qatar's continued support for Lebanon, particularly its backing of the Lebanese Army. The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Qatar's supportive stance towards Lebanon and its unwavering solidarity with the brotherly Lebanese people.