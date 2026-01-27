Cirium Ascend Consultancy Named Appraiser Of The Year At The Aviation 100 Awards For A Record 11Th Time

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Cirium Ascend Consultancy has been named Appraiser of the Year 2026 in the Airline Economics Aviation 100 Global Leaders Awards, the team's 11title in 15 years. The Consultancy is a highly respected division of Cirium, the world's most trusted source of aviation analytics.

The Appraiser of the Year award recognizes the aircraft appraisal provider that has demonstrated the greatest contribution to the industry over the past year. The fourth consecutive win reflects the trust placed in the Ascend Consultancy team and their work by their industry peers.

The Aviation 100 Global Leaders Awards celebrate the best companies, individuals and transactions in the aviation finance and leasing sector. Accolades are awarded based on an industry-wide survey and an expert panel of judges.

“Receiving Appraiser of the Year for the 11th time is a meaningful endorsement of the institutional quality valuations capacities we have built over decades,” said Stephen Burnside, Global Head of Consultancy.“It reflects the trust our clients and industry partners place in our independent analysis, the quality of our data, and the dedication of our global team.

“Over the last decade alone, we have captured more than 17,000 commercial aircraft and engine market data points, spanning pricing, lease rate, maintenance costs, and other value drivers that underpin thoroughly researched valuations. In a complex and rapidly evolving market, our focus remains on delivering insights the industry can rely on, year in and year out."

About Cirium Ascend Consultancy

Cirium Ascend Consultancy, a division of Cirium, offers market-leading expertise to help inform and drive successful strategies in the commercial aviation industry. With a global team of seasoned consultants and analysts, Cirium Ascend Consultancy delivers comprehensive data, expert insights, and tailored services that directly impact strategic investments and open avenues for growth in aviation.

About Cirium

Cirium® is the world's most trusted source of aviation analytics. The company delivers powerful data and cutting-edge analytics to empower a wide spectrum of industry players. It equips airlines, airports, travel enterprises, aircraft manufacturers, and financial entities with the clarity and intelligence they need to optimize their operations, make informed decisions, and accelerate revenue growth.

Cirium® is part of LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a RELX business, which provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The shares of RELX PLC are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

For more information, follow Cirium® on LinkedIn or visit cirium.

