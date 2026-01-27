403
Gold Breaks Record as Investors Flee to Safe-Haven Assets
(MENAFN) Gold prices surged to historic heights this week as investors rushed toward safer investments amid growing geopolitical uncertainty and heightened market volatility.
The futures contract for February 2026 on the Comex climbed above $5,100 per troy ounce on Monday, marking a sharp gain of around 2.5%, based on recent exchange figures.
Market watchers link the dramatic increase to widespread financial disruption and shifts in political direction, including strategic moves by the administration of US President Donald Trump that are perceived to influence Federal Reserve policy, his controversial desire to acquire Greenland, and military involvement in Venezuela. Analysts say these developments have intensified concerns among global investors.
Both gold and silver have experienced substantial price jumps over the past year, driven by their traditional role as safe havens during turbulent economic periods. In 2025, gold climbed more than 60%, while silver soared by roughly 150%, reflecting strong demand for metallic assets seen as shields against uncertainty.
The rally has also been supported by a significant weakening of the US dollar, making gold relatively cheaper for holders of other currencies and boosting international buying.
This decline in the greenback has been exacerbated by financial instability in Japan, where a severe sell-off in government bonds led to a global reassessment of sovereign debt risk.
In addition to outright price gains, the upswing in gold has delivered large financial benefits to Russia.
According to a media outlet, these windfall profits are roughly on par with the value of the country’s sovereign assets frozen in Western jurisdictions—estimated at about $300 billion.
Unlike those immobilized funds, Russia’s gold reserves can be traded or used as collateral, effectively restoring significant liquidity and financial flexibility.
