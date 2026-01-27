403
Georgian PM to Establish Joint Customs Checkpoints
(MENAFN) Georgia is preparing to set up shared customs checkpoints with both Azerbaijan and Armenia as part of a wider economic and logistical vision aimed at strengthening its role in regional commerce. The initiative was outlined by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who framed it within broader efforts to adapt to changes in global trade patterns and to establish Georgia as a key regional connector.
Speaking about the evolving international trade environment, Kobakhidze stated, "The world is currently reassessing trade routes, and Georgia is emerging as a regional hub for stability and logistics," as stated by reports.
He pointed to several major infrastructure initiatives designed to support this shift, referring to them as “large-scale infrastructure projects.” These include the East–West Highway, the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway line, and the expansion of dry port facilities, all intended to enhance transit efficiency and regional connectivity.
Special attention was given to the Anaklia deep-water port on the Black Sea, which is expected to play a central role in expanding Georgia’s transit and shipping capacity once fully developed.
Kobakhidze noted that preparations for the joint customs checkpoints with Baku and Yerevan are "actively underway", adding that the effort is being supported by the Asian Development Bank, according to reports.
He also emphasized Georgia’s strategic geographic position, explaining that the country currently serves as a crucial gateway to the Black Sea for seven landlocked nations. These include Azerbaijan, Armenia, and five countries from Central Asia, underscoring Georgia’s growing importance in regional trade and logistics networks.
