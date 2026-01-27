403
Millions of Displaced Sudanese Return to Their Homes
(MENAFN) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported Monday that more than 3.3 million Sudanese people, displaced within the country and abroad, returned to nearly 2,500 locations across nine states in November 2025, representing a 10% rise compared to the previous month.
The data, covering November 1–30, 2025, was collected from over 12,000 sites in 185 localities across all 18 Sudanese states, according to IOM reports. The agency estimated that 3,334,705 individuals returned to 2,500 locations in 65 localities across nine states.
The report noted that 83% of returnees were internally displaced, while 17% came back from abroad. Children under 18 made up 55% of those returning from within Sudan and 45% of those returning from outside the country.
Despite these returns, the IOM stated that 9,258,273 people remain internally displaced across 11,194 locations in 185 localities nationwide. At its peak, Sudan’s internal displacement reached approximately 11.5 million people, gradually falling to around 9.3 million as more individuals returned home, according to UN figures.
The organization highlighted that internal displacement has now declined by 20% from its peak and by 1% compared to the previous month.
