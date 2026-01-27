Shura Council Considers Legislative Proposals, Social Policy Reports

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Shura Council held its regular weekly sitting yesterday in Doha, reviewing proposed legislation and government reports on key social issues, amid praise for growing institutional cooperation between the legislative and executive authorities.

The sitting, held at the council's headquarters and chaired by Speaker H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, opened with the approval of the agenda, read out by Secretary General H E Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud, and the minutes of the previous meeting.

The council reviewed a draft law proposing amendments to certain provisions of Law No. 24 of 2006 on fertilizers and soil conditioners within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) framework.

The bill, referred by the government, was forwarded to the Committee on Health, General Services and the Environment for further study and reporting.

The council also examined a government statement responding to a recommendation submitted by the Shura Council on providing services and benefits to senior citizens. The matter was referred to the Committee on Social Affairs, Labor and Housing for review and follow-up.

In addition, Their Excellencies the members were briefed on two government follow-up reports addressing the council's earlier recommendations on rising divorce rates in Qatari society and the national framework for promoting values and moral conduct.

The Shura Council commended the government's response, saying the reports demonstrated a systematic and coordinated approach that reflected a high level of institutional integration between the two branches of authority. Members said such cooperation contributes to strengthening social cohesion, supporting family stability and reinforcing the country's value system.

Speaking during the session, Al Ghanim said the reports reflected an institutional partnership aimed at addressing societal challenges through unified national efforts. He said the approach supports sustainable solutions to family and social stability, while reinforcing ethical and moral foundations within society.

The council also reviewed a report on the participation of HE Abdullah bin Nasser bin Turki Al Subaie, Vice President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, in the body's 56th Bureau meeting, which was held virtually in December.

Following the sitting, HE Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidan, Chair of the Committee on Education, Culture, Sports and Information, said the government's follow-up reports underscored a shared institutional approach to addressing issues related to social values and ethics.

Meanwhile, Shura Council member H E Khalid bin Abbas Kamal Al Emadi said the government's submission of implementation reports marked an important step in institutional cooperation.