Ookla Forecasts Coverage Of All Life Areas By Artificial Intelligence

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Artificial intelligence (AI) will affect all areas of life, Ookla President and CEO Stephen Bye said at a Hospitality Connectivity Summit in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, Ookla's mission is to improve connectivity for everyone and everywhere. As people travel the world, the main goal is to improve the quality of that connection.

The CEO noted that whether people are connected via 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, or even fiber to the property, the last 5-10 meters really impact how a customer perceives that performance.

"So when looking at the guest experience, what AI brings, and what the future holds, having reliable, consistent connectivity everywhere and every time is essential. That's the exciting part of the future. It will affect everything we do, all the content we interact with. It will affect how we learn, how we communicate, and how we socialize. The interesting thing about AI is that to realize the promise of these capabilities, you need reliable and consistent connectivity. So as important as it is today, connectivity will become even more important in the future," he explained.

Bye said that as the world becomes more connected, as more devices connect to the network, and as the volume of data transmitted over these networks increases, these networks also become more complex and difficult to manage.

"Another important thing that Ookla does is that we are a trusted source of truth. We are independent, transparent, and focused on the quality of the connection. We measure it and present it objectively to our customers. So you can consider us a trusted and final source of truth when it comes to connectivity," he mentioned.

The Ookla official added that the company currently monitors more than 21,000 services in about 60 countries, a figure that is now actually closer to 25,000.

The Azerbaijan Hospitality Connectivity Summit is being held in cooperation with the Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA), Ookla, the Azerbaijan Hotel Association, and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board.