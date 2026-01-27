Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Prepares for New Trilateral Talks with Russia, US This Week

2026-01-27 01:46:03
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said preparations are underway for a new round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States, expected to take place this week following recent discussions in the United Arab Emirates.

“Our delegation’s report following talks in the UAE with the American and Russian sides. This was the first format of a trilateral dialogue on ending the war in a long time,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

He noted that the meetings addressed a wide range of issues, focusing primarily on military matters related to ending the war, while also touching on complex and unresolved political topics. Zelenskyy added that he has outlined a framework for continued diplomatic engagement based on an analysis of the key positions of all parties.

“Preparations are now underway for new trilateral meetings this week,” he said.

Russia and Ukraine held discussions on Friday and Saturday to explore possible peace settlement options, with US mediation during talks hosted by the UAE. According to US media, the Trump administration described the talks as “productive,” noting that territorial issues remain the most challenging aspect of the negotiations.

