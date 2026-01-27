403
EasyLease Delivers Record Full‑Year 2025 Results with 117% Surge in Profit Before Tax to AED 101.9 Million, Driven by Mobility & Logistics Growth
(MENAFN- Edelman) EasyLease PJSC (ADX: EASYLEASE), the UAE’s leading provider of integrated mobility solutions and a subsidiary of IHC, has reported record fullyear financial results for the period ending 31 December 2025, delivering strong revenue growth and a significant increase in profit.
Revenue increased 56% year‑on‑year to AED 713 million, supported by sustained demand across mobility, logistics and delivery‑linked solutions. Profit Before Tax rose sharply by 117% year‑on‑year to AED 101.9 million, underscoring the company’s ability to scale efficiently while maintaining rigorous cost discipline. Operating Profit grew 82% year‑on‑year to AED 98 million, while Net Profit climbed 111% to AED 90 million, driven by stronger fleet deployment and improved margins.
The company’s performance was further enhanced by the continued scaling of its offerings, where the expansion of delivery‑linked solutions, enterprise leasing and integrated fleet management supported a broader mix of revenue streams. This translated into a 50% increase in Gross Profit to AED 198 million and a 77% rise in EBITDA to AED 205 million, reflecting improved asset productivity and strong cash earnings generation as the business continued to expand.
Matar Suhail Ali Al Yabhouni, Chairman of EasyLease, said: “This year represents an important point in EasyLease’s development, as the business continues to evolve into a more integrated and resilient mobility and logistics platform. The Group’s progress reflects a measured approach to growth, with the Board focused on maintaining appropriate oversight as the company expands and positions itself for the next phase of its development.”
Ahmad Al Sadah, CEO of EasyLease, commented: “2025 was a landmark year for EasyLease, delivering the strongest financial performance in our history and demonstrating the strength of our mobility and logistics platform. Earnings strengthened materially during the year, with profit before tax and net profit both more than doubling, supported by disciplined execution, sustained demand and the growing contribution of technology across our operations. As we enter 2026, we do so with a larger and more capable platform, a clear strategy, and the momentum to capture the significant opportunities ahead across the region.”
EasyLease’s fleet expanded by more than 50% compared with the previous year, driven by sustained demand from e‑commerce, food delivery, as well as long‑term enterprise leasing and logistics customers. Improved maintenance planning and enhanced fleet governance reinforced operational efficiency throughout the year.
Logistics was the fastest‑growing segment in the portfolio, reflecting the continued expansion of “Gallega”, EasyLease’s warehouse and logistics business and “Sheel”, its towing, roadside recovery and contract logistics operation. Growth was led by higher demand for warehousing and integrated logistics services across key customer sectors including automotive, e‑commerce, FMCG, healthcare and industrial.
Through its RIPE Events platform, EasyLease delivered an expanded calendar of community engagements and events during the year, supporting local businesses, homegrown brands and SMEs while contributing to revenue growth and strengthening its broader social and ESG objectives.
The company also enhanced its technology‑driven operating model. In Q4, the rollout of “Pair2”, a new fleet and mobility platform, provided better real‑time insight and more consistent service across subsidiaries, with upgraded fleet analytics, digital workflows, telemetry, and real‑time monitoring improving transparency, safety, and service reliability across its mobility and logistics ecosystem.
EasyLease through its subsidiaries also advanced its regional expansion and market presence across Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.
