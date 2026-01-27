403
Fish, Rabbits, Cats and Dogs. Which Pets Do Renters Live With in Dubai?
(MENAFN- Pulse Hotels & Resorts) From small rabbits to large dogs, Dubai is a city shaped by international expat culture is gradually becoming more pet-friendly. As the emirate evolves into a long-term home for people from around the world, attitudes toward living with pets are changing alongside the rental market.
According to Global Pet Industry, the UAE is home to more than 1.5 million pet owners and over 2 million domestic animals, with cats and dogs making up the majority. Just a few years ago, these figures would have seemed surprising; today, they reflect a growing demand for pet-friendly living in the region.
Living with a Pet Is Possible But Rules Apply
Traveling to Dubai with a pet and living here long-term is entirely feasible, but it requires careful preparation. Before entering the UAE, pet owners must:
•obtain an import permit from the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment;
•ensure the animal has a veterinary passport, microchip, and up-to-date vaccinations;
•prepare all health documents well in advance of travel.
Failure to meet these requirements can result in delays or even refusal of entry for the animal.
Another crucial point concerns rental housing. Not all properties allow pets, even if the apartment itself is suitable. The landlord must explicitly approve the presence of a pet in the lease agreement; otherwise, keeping an animal may lead to fines or a breach of contract.
The Most Common Pets Among Renters
Both expats and local residents keep a wide variety of pets:
•Cats and small dogs are by far the most common companions in rented apartments;
•Rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, and fish are also popular, particularly among families with children;
•Exotic animals, such as reptiles or rare birds, require special permits and are subject to stricter regulations.
At the same time, several dog breeds including pit bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, and wolf hybrids are completely prohibited from import and ownership in the UAE.
Where It’s Easiest to Live with a Pet
Dubai has several neighborhoods and residential communities that are widely considered pet-friendly. Areas such as The Greens, Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), and Dubai Hills are frequently mentioned due to their parks, walking paths, and building management that is generally open to tenants with pets provided rules are followed.
Many renters say they specifically choose neighborhoods where walking a dog is convenient or where pets have space to play and exercise.
“We were searching for an apartment with our dog for more than a month before finding a place that really worked,” says Jamie, an expat from Europe. “There are green areas nearby, and many of our neighbors also have pets. That makes a huge difference.”
Cats, on the other hand, are often perceived as easier to accommodate.Many tenants note that most restrictions apply to large dogs, while cats are typically approved without major issues.
Another renter shares her experience: “I have a rabbit and an aquarium with fish. The agent warned that it would be easier with them, but that permission would still need to be obtained. It gives peace of mind to everyone,” says Lusine, a Labrador owner living in Dubai Hills.
Pet-Friendly Services and Market Support
As the number of pet owners in Dubai grows, so does the ecosystem of pet-related services from grooming salons and veterinary clinics to pet hotels and temporary care during travel.
The rental market is also adapting. Housing platforms such as Colife help tenants find apartments where pets are officially allowed. According to Colife’s latest data, around 17.3% of renters in Dubai now live in pet-friendly properties a significant increase compared to just a few years ago and a segment that continues to grow in response to expat family demand.
Balancing Comfort and Local Culture
Living with pets in Dubai is no longer unusual. The city is actively creating conditions that support pet owners while maintaining clear rules: mandatory registration, microchipping, vaccinations, and restrictions on free roaming are all designed to protect both people and animals.
Relocating with a pet requires planning, but for many expats it is an essential part of starting a new life. And while it may initially seem challenging, renters experiences show that with the right preparation and neighborhood choice, Dubai can offer a comfortable home for fish, rabbits, cats, dogs and other beloved companions.
