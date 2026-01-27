403
Turkey Stresses Syrian-Led Democracy, Removal of Terror Groups
(MENAFN) Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday that Syria’s future should be determined by its people through an inclusive democratic process, stressing that lasting peace requires the departure of all terrorist organizations, including the YPG and ISIS (Daesh).
Kurtulmus made the remarks during a joint press conference following inter-delegation talks at the Turkish parliament with his Spanish counterpart, Francina Armengol Socias, who is visiting Ankara officially.
“After 60 years of dictatorship and 13 years of civil war, no one should attempt to poison Syria through terrorist groups,” he said. He added that drafting a new constitution is essential for Syria’s future and that all armed and illegitimate groups must leave Syrian territory.
Kurtulmus emphasized that all Syrians—including Arabs, Kurds, Turkmens, Sunnis, Yazidis, Alawites, and non-Muslims—must coexist peacefully under a single national banner.
Regarding the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Committee, which aims for a “terror-free Türkiye,” Kurtulmus said the committee has held 20 meetings since Aug. 5, 2025, and has now entered the reporting phase. A final report with concrete legislative proposals will be submitted to parliament.
