Hungary Files Legal Proceeding Against EU Russian Gas Ban
(MENAFN) Hungary plans to take legal action at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) against the EU’s new rules phasing out Russian gas imports, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced on Monday.
Szijjarto said Budapest will seek annulment of the regulation once it is officially published, arguing that the measure violates EU treaties by infringing on member states’ authority over their own energy policies.
“We will use every legal means to have it annulled,” Szijjarto wrote on the US social media company X, accusing the bloc of using a “legal trick” that masks a sanctions measure as a trade policy decision to bypass the requirement for unanimous approval.
“This goes completely against the EU’s own rules. The treaties are clear: decisions on the energy mix are a national competence. Banning Hungary from buying oil and gas from Russia goes against our national interest and would significantly increase energy costs for Hungarian families,” he added.
The EU formally adopted the new rules on Monday, which aim to gradually phase out imports of Russian pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and were approved by all 27 member states, according to the EU Council.
The regulation includes strict monitoring, supply diversification requirements, and heavy penalties for violations. Restrictions on Russian gas imports will begin six weeks after the law comes into effect, while existing contracts will be allowed to continue during a transition period to reduce market disruption and limit price shocks.
