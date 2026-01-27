403
Trump Dispatches Border Czar to Minnesota After Deadly Shooting
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday he will dispatch White House border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota following two deadly encounters involving federal immigration agents and American citizens within the state this month.
"I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight," Trump declared via Truth Social.
The president linked the deployment to an ongoing probe into what he characterized as widespread welfare fraud in Minnesota, asserting the alleged scheme is "at least partially responsible for the violent organized protests going on in the streets."
Trump's statement follows sharp rebukes from former Democratic presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, who condemned federal enforcement tactics Sunday after immigration officers killed two U.S. nationals in Minneapolis.
The first incident occurred Jan. 7 when an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot 37-year-old American citizen Renee Good during an operation targeting undocumented immigrants. The shooting ignited widespread demonstrations against aggressive law enforcement methods nationwide.
Saturday brought a second fatality when a U.S. Border Patrol agent shot and killed 37-year-old U.S. citizen Alex Pretti during immigration enforcement activities.
Political divisions deepened as officials offered conflicting accounts of both incidents. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz condemned federal law enforcement operations, accusing agents of creating disorder throughout the region and demanding Trump halt immigration raids statewide immediately.
Trump countered Sunday on Truth Social, blaming Democratic-led "sanctuary cities and states" for obstructing ICE cooperation and attributing both American deaths to "Democrat ensued chaos."
However, the president's tone appeared to soften Monday when he reported having a "very good call" with the Minnesota governor. "Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota ... and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength."
