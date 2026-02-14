Advisor To Prime Minister Participates In Panel On Qatar's Mediation Role In Crisis Resolution

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Munich: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari took part today in a panel discussion titled“Regional Challenges and the Role of Qatari Mediation in Conflict Resolution.” The session was organized by the Arab Cultural House“The Diwan” on the sideslines of the Munich Security Conference.

In his remarks, Dr. Al Ansari affirmed that the State of Qatar continues to play an active role in international mediation, stemming from its commitment to promoting international peace and security. He noted that mediation has become an integral part of Qatar's foreign policy identity, highlighting the country's efforts in a number of regional and international conflict files, carried out in cooperation with regional and international partners.

The Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed Qatar's rejection of military escalation in the region and its call to prioritize political solutions. He underscored that dialogue remains the only viable path to ending conflicts, despite the pressures and challenges that often accompany mediation efforts.

He added that growing global political polarization and the decline of a culture of dialogue pose significant challenges to peace efforts, emphasizing that maintaining open channels of communication among all parties, including non-state actors, remains a key element in any successful negotiation process.

Dr. Al Ansari concluded by noting that the region is passing through a critical phase and that the collective choice facing its countries today is to favor peace over escalation. He called on the international community to safeguard mediation tracks rather than undermine them.