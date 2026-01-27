403
Death Toll Mounts Amid Ongoing Protests in Iran
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities in Iran’s ongoing protests has reached 6,126, according to data from US-based monitoring group Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).
As of the 30th day of demonstrations, HRANA reports that 41,880 people have been arrested, while at least 11,009 protesters have suffered serious injuries.
The unrest began on Dec. 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, sparked by the sharp devaluation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions, and has since spread to multiple cities across the country.
Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of supporting “armed rioters,” who have carried out several attacks in public areas nationwide.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned he would “hit hard” if protesters were killed, though he later praised Tehran for reportedly canceling hundreds of planned executions.
