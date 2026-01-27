Mammootty Tells Kamal Haasan: Let's Catch Up Soon And Make Up For The Time We've Lost!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 27 (IANS) Thanking Tamil actor, producer and Parliamentarian Kamal Haasan who had whole heartedly congratulated him on being conferred the Padma Bhushan, Malayalam superstar Mammootty on Tuesday told his Tamil friend that they should catch up soon and "make up for the time we've lost!"

Taking to his X timeline to respond to Kamal's post congratulating him, Mammootty wrote, "Thank you, dear Kamal, for those truly humbling words. You're being too kind. And yes, let's catch up soon and make up for the time we've lost (smiley face)."

It may be recalled that Kamal Haasan had taken to his X timeline to pen a lengthy, heartfelt post in Tamil congratulating Mammootty.

Pointing out that they hadn't acted together in any films, Kamal Haasan, in his post, had said, "However, we have been admiring each other from afar. We critique each other when we meet in person. We have been nurturing a 'Kopperuncholayar Pisiranthaiyar' kind of friendship akin for several years."

He further went on to add that he now felt that maybe they both could have met in person more often.

Kamal Haasan went on to observe that as a Mammootty fan, his expectation was that his fans should also be Mammootty's fans.

"My friend Mammootty has now become Padma Bhushan Mammootty. Congratulations to my friend," he wrote.

For the unaware, the 'Kopperuncholayar Pisiranthaiyar' relationship that Kamal Haasan referred to in his post is about the iconic friendship between Chola King Kopperun Cholan and the Pandya poet Pisiranthaiyar.

Although the Chola King and the Pandya poet never met each other, they both trusted each other wholeheartedly to the extent that when the Chola king chose to die, he asked for a seat to be prepared for the poet from his enemy kingdom, trusting that his friend from the rival kingdom would definitely accompany him even unto death.

Despite several people telling the king that the poet would not come, the king firmly trusted his friend to turn up. As expected by the king, Pisiranthaiyar did arrive but by then, the king had passed away. Nevertheless, he too embraced death in the same fashion as adopted by the king.