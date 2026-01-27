403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Millions of Americans Prepare for Extreme Cold to Grip Wide of US
(MENAFN) Large parts of the United States are preparing for a surge of dangerously cold weather this week, as communities continue digging out from a powerful winter storm that blanketed wide areas with heavy snow and ice.
Weather warnings for extreme cold are now in effect across much of the central and eastern regions, with forecasts indicating that a polar vortex could push temperatures to record lows in parts of the South and the Northeast. The intense cold is expected to hinder snow and ice removal, as any daytime thaw is likely to refreeze once temperatures plunge back into the single digits.
In some areas, temperatures are not expected to climb above freezing until early February. The Midwest is projected to bear the brunt of the cold wave, with conditions described as unusually severe even by winter standards.
Minneapolis, which has recently experienced unrest linked to federal immigration measures under US President Donald Trump, was forecast to see temperatures drop to -13F (-25C) on Monday. Farther south, cities known for milder winters, such as San Antonio and Austin in Texas, were expected to reach only around 20F (-7C).
Strong winds are also expected to worsen conditions, making it feel significantly colder than actual air temperatures in many locations.
The timing of the cold snap is particularly challenging, as hundreds of thousands of residents remain without electricity across 11 states. Significant outages have been reported in Texas, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana, among others.
Overall, close to 800,000 people are currently without power nationwide, according to outage tracking data.
Weather warnings for extreme cold are now in effect across much of the central and eastern regions, with forecasts indicating that a polar vortex could push temperatures to record lows in parts of the South and the Northeast. The intense cold is expected to hinder snow and ice removal, as any daytime thaw is likely to refreeze once temperatures plunge back into the single digits.
In some areas, temperatures are not expected to climb above freezing until early February. The Midwest is projected to bear the brunt of the cold wave, with conditions described as unusually severe even by winter standards.
Minneapolis, which has recently experienced unrest linked to federal immigration measures under US President Donald Trump, was forecast to see temperatures drop to -13F (-25C) on Monday. Farther south, cities known for milder winters, such as San Antonio and Austin in Texas, were expected to reach only around 20F (-7C).
Strong winds are also expected to worsen conditions, making it feel significantly colder than actual air temperatures in many locations.
The timing of the cold snap is particularly challenging, as hundreds of thousands of residents remain without electricity across 11 states. Significant outages have been reported in Texas, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana, among others.
Overall, close to 800,000 people are currently without power nationwide, according to outage tracking data.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment