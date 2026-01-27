Debut Poet Koula Hadjitooulou Releases Inspirational Poetry Collection“WATER YOUR FLOWERS WITH LOVE”

MENAFN - GetNews)Emerging poet Koula Hadjitooulou announces the release of her debut poetry collection, "WATER YOUR FLOWERS WITH LOVE" (ISBN: 9781834185521; Released November 28, 2025 by Tellwell Publishing). This moving volume of inspirational poetry offers readers a message of love, compassion, and hope during a time of international crisis.

Originally inspired by life's emotional contrasts, "WATER YOUR FLOWERS WITH LOVE" presents a lyrical narrative that moves between past and present, illuminating both the ugliness and beauty of today's world. Through tender reflections and poignant imagery, Koula Hadjitooulou explores the resilience of the human spirit, the strength of our inner selves, and the light that exists within each of us. IndieReader describes the book as“a collection of inspirational poems about love and hope at a time of international crisis,” adding that it is“a compendium of simple, heart-warming poems through which Koula Hadjitooulou offers hope in a fractious world. With a keen eye for the beauty all around, the poet offers a refreshingly positive and inspiring outlook.” - Kent Lane for IndieReader.

An excerpt from the book reads:

She tried to steer away From the chambers of pain That were supposed to hold Only love on their walls.

They were left alone... To fight on their own. Maybe they "cared," But they were too scared? - Koula Hadjitooulou

"WATER YOUR FLOWERS WITH LOVE" invites readers to pause, reflect, and reconnect with the power of love and compassion. Each poem serves as a gentle reminder that even in darkness, hope can be nurtured and beauty can be found.

About Koula Hadjitooulou

Koula Hadjitooulou is a debut author whose fascination with writing began in childhood. An avid reader, she had read all the books in her primary school's library by the age of nine. Through a series of surprising twists of fate, in 2023 Koula reclaimed her passion for writing. Her first book, "WATER YOUR FLOWERS WITH LOVE: A Collection of Poems," takes readers on a dance with life in all its darkness and light and spreads a message of hope. Koula lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, with her husband and their rescue dog, Cheetah.

BOOK SUMMARY

Author: Koula Hadjitooulou

Email:

Website: koulahadjitooulou

Genre: Poetry / Inspirational

Released: November 28, 2025

PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781834185521

Publisher: Tellwell Publishing

News Source: Tellwell Publishing