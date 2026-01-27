Ultra-Guard Fabric Protection Announces Advanced, Eco-Conscious Solution For Home And Business Furnishings

MENAFN - GetNews)



Ultra-Guard Fabric Protection delivers a professional, eco-certified treatment system that permanently shields furnishings from stains and wear, offering a lifetime service warranty.

A household name in fabric protection for over 36 years, Ultra-Guard Fabric Protection offers a cutting-edge system that defends against stains, spills, and wear while maintaining a commitment to environmental safety, setting a new standard in textile preservation for homes and offices across the nation with a lifetime service warranty.

As the only nanotech treatment applied in homes, this aligns with the growing consumer and commercial demands for indoor environmental quality and reduced ecological impact. The cutting-edge fabric protector formula bonds chemically with carpets, furniture, upholstery, and other fabrics to protect them from the challenges of everyday use, including stains, spills, fading, and soiling caused by pets, grass, blood, food, and drinks.

Once applied, the protector becomes a permanent, molecular part of the individual fabric fibers. It does not form a surface film or alter the hand, or feel, of the material. This invisible barrier is highly resistant to water-based and oil-based stains. Whether coffee, red wine, grease, or ink, most spills bead up on the surface, allowing for easy blotting and removal before they can become a permanent stain.

This level of protection directly addresses the high costs associated with cleaning and replacing soiled upholstery in both residential and commercial settings. For families, it offers peace of mind, extending the life and appearance of furniture investments. For businesses such as restaurants, offices, and automotive dealerships, the service acts as a preventative maintenance measure, reducing downtime and maintenance expenses.

The treatment developed by Ultra-Guard Fabric Protection is applied on-site by certified technicians who perform a multi-step process that begins with a deep, pH-balanced cleaning of the fabric. This crucial first step removes existing soils and residues that could interfere with the bonding qualities of the protective layer. Following cleaning, the specialized Ultra-Guard Fabric Protection solution is applied using controlled, professional-grade equipment to ensure even and complete saturation.

The service covers a wide range of applications, including residential furniture, commercial seating, automotive interiors, and specialty items like boat upholstery. The core of the offering is a patented application process that differs significantly from conventional retail-grade products.

"We are the interior designer's choice in fabric protection and stain removal, providing the best on-site service nationwide, ensuring world-class protection for furniture and fabric, stain removal, and maintenance cleaning of exotic rugs, carpets, and fine upholstery," said Ultra-Guard Inc. president and owner Richard Fleming.







For more information, visit

The Ultra-Guard Fabric Protection model operates on professional, in-situ applications, relying on its network of trained and certified technicians. Each technician undergoes specific training on the proper application protocols for different fabric types, from delicate natural fibers to robust synthetic blends. This focus on certified applications ensures consistent results and upholds performance guarantees.

For convenience, customers can call to request a free estimate. Upon acceptance, the company will schedule an Ultra-Guard technician to visit the premises and conduct a safe application. The treatment dries in only five to six hours, and less for treated carpets and furniture.

Guards against both water and oil-based spills, all Ultra-Guard treatment formulae used are non-toxic, hypoallergenic, and eco-friendly, leaving no visible stains or residue on any furnishing, glass, wood, or stone floors. Additionally, the treatment protects against sun fade and soiling, and will retain its protective qualities even after extensive and harsh professional cleaning.







Ultra-Guard Fabric Protection provides professional fabric and furniture stain, sun, and UV protection services, including stain removal for upholstery, carpet, and curtains. Using advanced nanotech products, the service offers a verified protective barrier to keep furnishings cleaner and more hygienic for years, backed by a lifetime service warranty.

About the Company:

Ultra-Guard Fabric Protection, based in San Juan Capistrano, California, provides an advanced, professional textile preservation service. The company utilizes a proprietary, water-based solution with low VOCs, certified by the Carpet and Rug Institute. This professional application bonds protection at a molecular level to fabrics, creating an invisible, durable barrier against stains and spills on furniture, automotive interiors, and commercial upholstery. The service is performed exclusively by certified technicians, ensuring consistent results and offering a protective solution that extends the life and appearance of valuable furnishings.