SSU Thwarts Over 14,000 Cyberattacks On Ukraine Since Russia's Full-Scale Invasion

As noted, Head of the SSU Cybersecurity Department Volodymyr Karasteliov said this in the documentary film Cyber Shield of Ukraine.

“The Cybersecurity Department confronts the enemy on several fronts simultaneously. First, it counters specialized Russian units as well as hacker groups affiliated with them. They regularly attack Ukraine, and during the full-scale invasion the SSU has repelled more than 14,000 such attempts. Second, we actively counter the enemy in the information environment, where we neutralize so-called information and psychological operations, which Russia conducts extensively both against Ukraine and partner states,” he said.

According to Karasteliov, in 2025 SSU cyber specialists neutralized 2,500 hostile intrusions into Ukrainian systems.

It was established that the vast majority of Russian attacks were aimed either at destroying digital services or destabilizing the operations of strategically important enterprises in the energy, transport, and defense sectors.

The security service also noted that in the film Cyber Shield of Ukraine, specialists explain how they repel DDoS attacks, phishing campaigns, and counter cyber espionage and digital terrorism.

“It is important that we are not only defending ourselves. The SSU and our brothers-in-arms in the Defense Forces carry out many cyber offensive operations. Ukraine delivers very painful blows to the enemy, but for now we cannot disclose the details. What matters is knowing that the SSU Cybersecurity Department is doing everything possible to protect the information and digital space of our state,” Karasteliov concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 20, 2025, Russian propaganda spread a fake claim alleging that Russian hackers had breached the database of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and obtained information about“1.7 million killed and missing Ukrainian servicemen” during the full-scale war.

