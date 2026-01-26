CCI France Qatar Hosts Inaugural Business Awards Gala

CCI France Qatar hosted its first Business Awards Gala, an evening marked by Riviera elegance, artistic excellence, and conviviality, bringing together more than 220 guests in the presence of French ambassador Arnaud Pescheux.

The event gathered senior decision-makers, institutional representatives, and leaders of the Franco-Qatari business community.

The Gala also highlighted the strong ties with the Qatari business community.

The Qatari Businessmen Association was represented by Salam International Investment Ltd chief executive Abdulsalam Issa Abu Issa.

The evening was further honoured by the presence of Qatar National Bank Group chief business officer Yousef Mahmoud al-Neama and Mohamed Jaidah, the director of Maison de la France and Group executive director at the Jaidah Group, underscoring the depth and quality of Franco-Qatari economic relations.

The evening officially opened with a welcome address by CCI France Qatar president Edouard Thevenin, who highlighted the Chamber's mission, the significance of this inaugural edition, and the strength of Franco-Qatari economic relations.

The evening was conducted by CCI France Qatar managing director Sandrine Lescaroux, who served as master of ceremonies.

Hosted at the Ritz-Carlton Doha, the event stood out for its flawless pacing, refined atmosphere, and high-level performances.

Guests were particularly moved by a musical performance by Fabienne Conrad, an internationally renowned French soprano whose career has taken her to some of the world's most prestigious stages, accompanied at the piano by Sonja Park, principal keyboard of the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, whose artistry and excellence are widely recognised.

This exceptional moment added emotional depth and cultural distinction to the evening.

The CCI France Qatar Business Awards aim to recognise companies that actively contribute to strengthening economic ties between France and Qatar, while promoting excellence, innovation, and responsible growth.

This inaugural edition generated strong interest, with 17 high-quality applications submitted across the different award categories.

This first edition also opens the door to international visibility.

The award winners will have the opportunity to represent Qatar at the international final in Paris, organised by CCI France International, alongside winners from French Chambers of Commerce around the world, offering winners enhanced exposure, peer recognition, and access to a truly international business ecosystem.

Following a rigorous and independent evaluation process, the jury honoured the following winners:



Qatar National Bank (Qatari Investor in France Award)

Awarded in recognition of QNB's contribution to strengthening Franco-Qatari economic relations.

Advanced Services & Maintenance (French Entrepreneur in Qatar Award)

Awarded for an exemplary entrepreneurial journey in Qatar, characterised by strong local integration, growth, and long-term vision.

Technip Energies (Empowering Future Leaders Award)

Recognised for its strong commitment to developing young talents and supporting the leaders of tomorrow through structured programmes. SPIE (CSR–ESG Impact Award)

Honoured for its concrete and measurable actions in environmental protection, social responsibility, and sustainable development.

CCI France Qatar thanked the sponsors of this inaugural edition, whose trust and commitment were instrumental in the success of the Gala.

Their support made it possible to deliver an event of exceptional quality, combining business excellence, artistic distinction, and refined guest experience, in line with the values upheld by CCI France Qatar.

“Our gathering is more than a celebration; it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to strengthening the bonds that unite us across borders,” said Thevenin.