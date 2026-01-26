Questex's Vibe Conference Announces Finalists For 2026 Jim Flaherty Industry Legend Award And Innovator Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Vibe Conference, the only event of its kind dedicated to the on-premise beverage industry, today announces the finalists for the 2026 Jim Flaherty Industry Legend Award and Innovator Award, honoring individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to the hospitality industry.

Each finalist exemplifies a passion for the industry, serving as a leader, mentor, and advocate for progress. Considerations for both awards included:



Evidence of unique and lasting contributions to the hospitality industry

Enhancing employee culture

Leadership and mentorship Advancing social issues, mental health, sustainability, inclusivity, and more

Members of the Vibe Advisory Council as well as Questex will review the applications and choose the winner of each category. The winners will be announced onsite at the Vibe Conference, being held February 23-25 in San Diego, California.

2026 Jim Flaherty Industry Legend Award Finalists



Cindy Busi, Vice President of Enterprise Beverage & Innovation at Darden Restaurants

Diana Caballero, Executive Director of Category Management Food, Groceries, OSE and Distribution, MGM Resorts International Patrick Henry, CEO/Chairman, Patrick Henry Creative Promotions



2026 Innovator Award Finalists



Ed Eiswirth, Senior Beverage Director, Royal Caribbean International Nathan Grover, Executive Director, Bar & Beverage, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar

"These finalists represent the very best of the hospitality community-leaders who inspire others and drive meaningful change," said Brandy Rand, Vice President/Market Leader of the Hospitality Group at Questex. "Their contributions in mentorship, innovation, and advocacy set the standard for excellence in hospitality.”

About Vibe Conference

Bringing together national and regional chain, hotel, cruise, airline, and concessionaire beverage executives with the suppliers shaping the market, Vibe delivers the industry's most innovative conference program. Each year, the application-only event features ROI-driven content, curated tastings, and exclusive experiences designed to spark profitable partnerships and inspire the future of on-premise beverage programs.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections-where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

