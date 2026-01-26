Questex's Vibe Conference Announces Finalists For 2026 Jim Flaherty Industry Legend Award And Innovator Award
Each finalist exemplifies a passion for the industry, serving as a leader, mentor, and advocate for progress. Considerations for both awards included:
- Evidence of unique and lasting contributions to the hospitality industry Enhancing employee culture Leadership and mentorship Advancing social issues, mental health, sustainability, inclusivity, and more
Members of the Vibe Advisory Council as well as Questex will review the applications and choose the winner of each category. The winners will be announced onsite at the Vibe Conference, being held February 23-25 in San Diego, California.
2026 Jim Flaherty Industry Legend Award Finalists
- Cindy Busi, Vice President of Enterprise Beverage & Innovation at Darden Restaurants Diana Caballero, Executive Director of Category Management Food, Groceries, OSE and Distribution, MGM Resorts International Patrick Henry, CEO/Chairman, Patrick Henry Creative Promotions
2026 Innovator Award Finalists
- Ed Eiswirth, Senior Beverage Director, Royal Caribbean International Nathan Grover, Executive Director, Bar & Beverage, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar
"These finalists represent the very best of the hospitality community-leaders who inspire others and drive meaningful change," said Brandy Rand, Vice President/Market Leader of the Hospitality Group at Questex. "Their contributions in mentorship, innovation, and advocacy set the standard for excellence in hospitality.”
