Ethiopia Declares End to Marburg Outbreak with No Cases Reported
(MENAFN) Ethiopia has successfully terminated its inaugural Marburg virus epidemic after 42 consecutive days without fresh infections, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced Monday, following an aggressive containment effort that suppressed the crisis in less than three months.
The epidemic, initially detected November 14, 2025, within the South Ethiopia Region, produced 14 laboratory-confirmed Marburg infections—resulting in nine fatalities and five survivors—alongside five additional probable deaths, according to a WHO statement.
WHO reported collaborating with Ethiopia's Health Ministry and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute to orchestrate a unified response spanning four impacted districts: Jinka, Malle, and Arba Minch in the South Ethiopia Region, plus Hawassa in the Sidama Region.
The organization deployed 36 specialists and reassigned 28 personnel within 24 hours of outbreak confirmation to strengthen government-led operations in affected zones.
During the epidemic, authorities monitored 857 contacts over 21-day periods, WHO stated. Three healthcare professionals contracted the virus, with two succumbing to the disease.
WHO credited Ethiopia's effectiveness to previous public health infrastructure investments, encompassing strengthened laboratory capabilities, disease monitoring networks, specialized personnel training, and coordination via the Public Health Emergency Operations Center.
Marburg represents a rare yet lethal pathogen comparable to Ebola, triggering fever, vomiting, diarrhea, and hemorrhaging. No approved vaccine or targeted therapy currently exists.
The Ethiopian outbreak followed similar emergencies across African nations including Angola, Guinea, Rwanda, Uganda, and Tanzania.
