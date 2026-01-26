Oxagile Celebrates 20+ Years In Professional OTT Application Development

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Oxagile, a software engineering company known for its deep expertise in video streaming and custom development, is happy to announce its 20-year milestone in OTT (Over-The-Top) application design and delivery. This achievement highlights Oxagile's established reputation among the most trusted providers of OTT development services and turnkey video solutions for global media brands and multiple technology partners.

Since its foundation, Oxagile's focus has been on being at the forefront of video streaming innovations. Throughout its history, the company has built and modernized a variety of OTT applications, including those for smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, browsers, and mobile platforms.

Today, Oxagile's engineering team brings two decades of hands-on experience in the video streaming space and is fully equipped to become the backbone of projects that demand uncompromised performance, broad device coverage, and engaging user experiences.

Modern OTT implementation scenarios require highly personalized content delivery and multi-screen capabilities. Oxagile's services help clients deliver both and more by focusing on such crucial aspects as:

- User-centric UI/UX design for hassle-free navigation, faster content discovery, and strong user engagement on various platforms and devices.

- Cross-platform app development built on scalable, microservice-based architectures that support instant feature updates and shared business logic.

- Adaptive streaming performance on both legacy and modern operating systems to enable smooth playback and responsiveness even on resource-limited devices.

- Targeted advertising based on SSAI/CSAI technologies, FAST and AVOD models, as well as analytics-driven content delivery.

- User experience management systems featuring intuitive layout design and interactive content previews without the need for additional development.

The company's portfolio includes custom applications for smart TVs (including Roku, Android TV, Tizen OS, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV), live and VoD streaming platforms, interactive second-screen experiences, robust media asset management solutions, as well as powerful analytics systems that drive monetization and accurately reveal audience insights.

Across all these projects, Oxagile combines the most effective, tried-and-tested tech stacks with a predictable delivery process guided by professional project managers and industry best practices.

As the company passes this important 20-year milestone, it continues to invest in cloud-native development and adoption of AI technology for high-performance streaming and building highly personalized experiences that boost engagement and help maintain viewer loyalty.

For detailed information on Oxagile's OTT services and capabilities, visit the company's OTT overview page.

About Oxagile

Oxagile is a custom software development company recognized for its deep expertise in multi-platform video streaming technologies and AI-powered solutions. Since 2005, Oxagile has delivered highly innovative, scalable software to clients across media, entertainment, and digital industries, helping those businesses leverage deep optimization methods and artificial intelligence to streamline content delivery, personalization, and operational efficiency.

With a solid track record working with major global brands, Oxagile combines deep video technology know-how with a profound knowledge of major streaming platforms, enabling its clients to stay at the very forefront of the quickly changing video streaming market and deliver exceptional viewer experiences.

