403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France PM Weighs Major Cabinet Overhaul
(MENAFN) French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is weighing a substantial government overhaul contingent upon successful passage of the nation's contentious 2026 state budget, sources with direct knowledge told media Sunday.
"The prime minister is considering proposing a government adjustment to the president of the republic after the budget process, if it concludes successfully," a source said, confirming earlier reporting by media.
Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon sidestepped direct comment when pressed by broadcaster LCI, emphasizing that Cabinet restructuring decisions rest exclusively with the president and prime minister.
"With the budget process drawing to a close, the government's activities cannot be limited to managing day-to-day affairs," she said, referring to upcoming political debates ahead of the 2027 presidential election and what she described as "urgent daily issues that cannot wait."
Culture Minister Rachida Dati, pursuing the Paris mayoral seat, announced last weekend her intention to exit the government prior to municipal campaign season to concentrate fully on her electoral pursuit.
Two additional Cabinet officials—Sports Minister Marina Ferrari and Rural Affairs Minister Michel Fournier—are simultaneously competing in forthcoming local contests in Aix-les-Bains and the Vosges region respectively.
Health Minister Stephanie Rist faces potential departure after participating Sunday in a parliamentary by-election runoff in the Loiret department. She previously committed to resigning her government post should she fail to secure the seat.
France has endured prolonged political turbulence surrounding 2026 budget authorization, sparking no-confidence motions in parliament and intensifying friction among coalition partners.
Lecornu, who assumed leadership last year, has consistently identified political stabilization and passage of critical economic legislation—particularly the budget framework—as paramount objectives.
Any Cabinet reconfiguration would require endorsement from French President Emmanuel Macron.
"The prime minister is considering proposing a government adjustment to the president of the republic after the budget process, if it concludes successfully," a source said, confirming earlier reporting by media.
Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon sidestepped direct comment when pressed by broadcaster LCI, emphasizing that Cabinet restructuring decisions rest exclusively with the president and prime minister.
"With the budget process drawing to a close, the government's activities cannot be limited to managing day-to-day affairs," she said, referring to upcoming political debates ahead of the 2027 presidential election and what she described as "urgent daily issues that cannot wait."
Culture Minister Rachida Dati, pursuing the Paris mayoral seat, announced last weekend her intention to exit the government prior to municipal campaign season to concentrate fully on her electoral pursuit.
Two additional Cabinet officials—Sports Minister Marina Ferrari and Rural Affairs Minister Michel Fournier—are simultaneously competing in forthcoming local contests in Aix-les-Bains and the Vosges region respectively.
Health Minister Stephanie Rist faces potential departure after participating Sunday in a parliamentary by-election runoff in the Loiret department. She previously committed to resigning her government post should she fail to secure the seat.
France has endured prolonged political turbulence surrounding 2026 budget authorization, sparking no-confidence motions in parliament and intensifying friction among coalition partners.
Lecornu, who assumed leadership last year, has consistently identified political stabilization and passage of critical economic legislation—particularly the budget framework—as paramount objectives.
Any Cabinet reconfiguration would require endorsement from French President Emmanuel Macron.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment