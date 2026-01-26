Iran Says Mutual Respect Anchors Its Ties With Russia And China
Baghaei noted that Iran has long-standing defense ties with both countries and holds significant agreements that form the foundation of its relationships with Russia and China. He added that Iran continues consultations and maintains close contacts with both nations regarding ongoing developments.
The ministry official emphasized that Iran maintains active consultations with Russia and China, staying closely connected with both nations as developments unfold.
On January 17, 2024, the presidents of Iran and Russia signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement in Moscow. In addition to trade and economics, the agreement covers innovative technologies, peaceful nuclear energy, information and cyber security, the fight against terrorism, cooperation in the Caspian Sea, and the field of environmental protection, etc.
