New Groups Of Ex-Idps Head To Badara, Seyidbayli Villages In Azerbaijan's Khojaly (PHOTO)
The families being relocated were temporarily settled in various locations across the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.
In this phase, 15 families comprising 66 people are being moved to Badara village, while 10 families totaling 34 people are relocating to Seyidbayli village.
Returning residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided. They also thanked the heroic Azerbaijani Army, officers, and soldiers who liberated the lands and paid tribute to the martyrs who gave their lives in this struggle.
