IAF's Stupendous Fly-Past Dazzles At 77Th Republic Day Parade

The Indian Air Force presented a stupendous fly-past as the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Kartavya Path in the national capital came to a close on Monday.

Precision at tremendous speeds was on display as the Air Force Pilots showcased the incredible symbiosis of man and machine. A total of 29 aircraft, including 16 fighter aircraft, four transport aircraft and nine helicopters, participated in this year's Republic Day flypast. These aircraft are operating from five different bases.

Highlights of the Aerial Display

'Vic' Formation

The formation comprising one C-130 ac in lead with two C-295 ac in echelon would fly in 'Vic' Formation. In the Vic Formation, the aircraft create a single V-shape. In Vic, all planes that belong to one V-shape fly at the same altitude. Those 'on the wings' use their leaders' horizontal stabilizer as a reference point, keeping their own wings on about the same line as the stabilizer they are looking at.

'Vajraang' Formation

The formation consisting of Six Rafale aircraft flew in 'Vajraang' Formation. The 'Vajraang' Formation is a specialised, high-precision aerial display that demonstrates air power and strategic capability. It is characterised by its dynamic, tight formation, representing strength and operational readiness.

The formation comprising one P-8i aircraft and Two Su-30 in echelon flew in 'Vic' Formation.

'Vertical Charlie' Maneuver

One Rafale flying in at 900 kmph behind Trishul formation, maintaining 300m above ground level, over the water channel North of Rajpath. Approaching the Dais, the aircraft pulled up for Vertical Charlie leaving spectators spellbound. During the "Vertical Charlie" the aircraft flew low and fast, pulled up into a vertical climb and performed multiple rolls showcasing incredible thrust, power, and pilot skill.

Tribute to Operation Sindoor

The Indian Air Force remains fully committed to enhancing India's aerospace power while demonstrating exceptional operational capability during Operation Sindoor. The operation highlighted the IAF's ability to decisively shape military outcomes with speed, precision and seamless jointness. Guided by the principle of 'Train Like We Fight', the Air Force strengthened inter-service cooperation, ensured rapid integration of new systems and weapons, and sustained high operational readiness through robust logistics, maintenance and indigenisation initiatives.

Earlier, the Air Force showcased a special Sindoor formation comprising 2 Rafale, 2 MiG-29, 02 Su-30 and 01 Jaguar in 'Spearhead' formation, dedicated to the IAF's role in Operation Sindoor, the four-day confrontation in early May following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

IAF Contingent on the Ground

IAF Band with Agniveers

On the ground, a 72-member ensemble, notably including Agniveer women musicians, performed the tune "Sound Barrier."

The IAF band consisted of 72 musicians, which included 57 Agniveer men and nine Women Agniveer (being introduced for the first time) and three drum majors led by Sergeant Charles Anthony Daniel. The band played the tune 'Sound Barrier' as it crossed the Presidential dais.

Marching Contingent

The IAF marching contingent comprised four officers (One Contingent Commander and three supernumerary officers) and 144 Airmen. The Contingent was led by Sqn Ldr Jagdesh Kumar with Sqn Ldr Nikita Choudhery, Flt Lt Prakhar Chandrakar and Flt Lt Dinesh as supernumerary officers.

The Air Force Contingent marches abreast in a 12 by 12 formation to the tunes played by the IAF band. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)