403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korea’s Nuclear-Powered Submarine Push Strengthens U.S. Alliance
(MENAFN) The Republic of Korea's initiative to develop nuclear-powered submarine capabilities will strengthen alliance ties with Washington by enhancing Seoul's military deterrent force, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun declared Monday.
Cho delivered these comments during a morning briefing with US Undersecretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby, according to a news agency.
Colby's Seoul visit this week follows the Pentagon's unveiling of its updated National Defense Strategy, outlining Washington's strategic approach toward the Korean Peninsula and broader partnership frameworks.
The foreign ministry released a statement noting that "Minister Cho, in particular, recalled that nuclear-powered submarine cooperation will contribute to the alliance (with the US) by strengthening South Korea's deterrence capabilities, calling for the need for concrete implementation steps through working-level talks."
Colby praised Seoul's dedication as a "model ally" committed to assuming a principal position in Korean Peninsula defense through enhanced indigenous military capacity.
He further emphasized that the US Department of War would actively facilitate rapid execution of critical agreements finalized during summit-level negotiations.
Last November marked a pivotal moment when Seoul and Washington formalized a commercial arrangement encompassing $150 billion in Korean capital flowing into America's shipbuilding industry, with both nations committing to advance nuclear-powered submarine construction.
This framework positions the Republic of Korea to construct nuclear-powered submarines through an expanded Washington partnership spanning shipbuilding operations, artificial intelligence development, and nuclear sector collaboration.
Separately, South Korea's Defense Ministry highlighted that Washington's revised defense blueprint emphasizes Seoul's expanded capacity to assume a more "leading role" in regional security architecture.
The National Defense Strategy designates the Republic of Korea as equipped to shoulder "primary" responsibility for countering North Korean threats with "critical, but more limited" American backing.
Cho delivered these comments during a morning briefing with US Undersecretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby, according to a news agency.
Colby's Seoul visit this week follows the Pentagon's unveiling of its updated National Defense Strategy, outlining Washington's strategic approach toward the Korean Peninsula and broader partnership frameworks.
The foreign ministry released a statement noting that "Minister Cho, in particular, recalled that nuclear-powered submarine cooperation will contribute to the alliance (with the US) by strengthening South Korea's deterrence capabilities, calling for the need for concrete implementation steps through working-level talks."
Colby praised Seoul's dedication as a "model ally" committed to assuming a principal position in Korean Peninsula defense through enhanced indigenous military capacity.
He further emphasized that the US Department of War would actively facilitate rapid execution of critical agreements finalized during summit-level negotiations.
Last November marked a pivotal moment when Seoul and Washington formalized a commercial arrangement encompassing $150 billion in Korean capital flowing into America's shipbuilding industry, with both nations committing to advance nuclear-powered submarine construction.
This framework positions the Republic of Korea to construct nuclear-powered submarines through an expanded Washington partnership spanning shipbuilding operations, artificial intelligence development, and nuclear sector collaboration.
Separately, South Korea's Defense Ministry highlighted that Washington's revised defense blueprint emphasizes Seoul's expanded capacity to assume a more "leading role" in regional security architecture.
The National Defense Strategy designates the Republic of Korea as equipped to shoulder "primary" responsibility for countering North Korean threats with "critical, but more limited" American backing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment