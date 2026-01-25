Hyounjeong Yoo
- Instructor, School of Linguistics and Language Studies, Carleton University
Currently teaching Korean at the modern language department at Carleton University.
After I moved to Canada 7 years ago, I established the Korean course at Carleton University.
Recently I published the book " The Hidden Gems: The Undiscovered Best in Korean Cinema." This book can act as a guide to Western audiences who are interested in Korean movies but are unsure where to start. This book includes Korean films that were released between the early 2000s and the present.
- –present Instructor, Carleton University
- 2018 Carleton university, Film studies
