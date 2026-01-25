403
Salt Cave Inc. Announces National Standards Initiative To Fix A Growing Crisis In The U.S. Salt Therapy Industry
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As salt therapy continues its rapid expansion across the United States, Salt Cave Inc., the nation's leading salt cave builder, has announced a new national initiative to address a serious, largely unspoken problem: most salt caves are being built incorrectly, unsafely, and in violation of U.S. building standards.
The initiative, launched by Salt Cave Inc. ( ), introduces the first comprehensive certification and registration program designed to establish professional engineering, safety, and compliance standards for salt caves, salt rooms, and halotherapy centers.
“Salt therapy is a powerful wellness modality, but the industry has been flooded with imitation and poor construction,” said a spokesperson for Salt Cave Inc.“We are seeing rooms built with decorative materials, improper airflow systems, and mechanical designs that would never pass inspection. These are not real salt caves; they are liabilities.”
The modern salt-cave movement in the United States traces back to Dr. Margaret Smiechowski, who introduced authentic European salt-therapy principles to American wellness centers. However, as interest surged, many builders copied the visual concept without understanding the complex mechanical systems required for real halotherapy. According to Salt Cave Inc., common construction failures include:
Installing commercial HVAC diffusers inside salt rooms
Allowing salt aerosol to enter building mechanical systems
Blindly following salt generator manufacturer designs that violate U.S. codes
Mixing dry salt systems with humid graduation towers
Using decorative salt walls without airflow engineering
“These mistakes are not just technical,” the company stated.“They expose business owners to building damage, insurance denial, lawsuits, and regulatory shutdowns.”
The new Salt Cave Inc. Certification Program will evaluate salt therapy centers based on:
U.S. mechanical and building code compliance
ADA accessibility standards
Airflow and salt containment engineering
Corrosion protection systems
Functional halotherapy performance
Certified centers will be publicly listed and recommended as safe and effective providers of salt therapy.
The program is offered free of charge to existing and new salt therapy centers, reflecting Salt Cave Inc.'s long-term strategy to professionalize the industry and protect both consumers and business owners.
“This is not about selling rooms,” the spokesperson added.“It's about building an industry that can survive regulation, insurance audits, and investor scrutiny. Real businesses are built on systems, not shortcuts.”
Salt Cave Inc. is already working with municipalities, architects, and wellness developers across the country to ensure future salt therapy projects meet professional engineering and safety standards.
For business owners, developers, and wellness centers considering salt therapy, the company offers a simple warning:
“If you see ceiling grills, commercial air diffusers, or standard HVAC vents inside a salt room, walk away. That system was never designed for halotherapy.”
Salt Cave Inc. invites salt therapy providers nationwide to apply for certification and join a growing network of compliant, professional, and future-proof salt therapy centers.
About Salt Cave Inc.
Salt Cave Inc. is the leading U.S. authority in professional salt cave construction and halotherapy system engineering. The company specializes in code-compliant, scalable, and legally defensible salt therapy environments for commercial and residential clients nationwide.
For more information, visit
or contact Salt Cave Inc. directly.
