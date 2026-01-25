Influencer's Bikini Dance In Snowy Manali Triggers 'My Body, My Choice' Vs Morality Row

MENAFN - Live Mint) A viral video of a social media influencer dancing in a bikini amid snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Manali has sparked a fresh online storm, with users split over questions of public conduct, cultural sensitivity and the boundaries of content creation in shared public spaces.

The clip, circulated widely across Instagram and X, shows the influencer dancing outdoors in freezing temperatures at what is believed to be a popular tourist location in Manali. As the video racked up views, it triggered a polarised response on social media, with strong criticism countered by vocal support.

| In first 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2026, PM taps into viral 2016 trend - key highlights

The woman in the video has been identified as Megha Rani. Detractors accused her of being insensitive to local traditions, arguing that such visuals are inappropriate in a hill town known for its cultural and religious ethos. Several users said influencers must show greater restraint when filming content in public areas frequented by families and locals.

A user wrote,“An influencer's bikini dance in snowy Manali has triggered backlash online. Critics call it disrespectful to local culture; supporters say it's about personal freedom. Where should the line be drawn between self-expression and shared spaces?”

Another user wrote,“When we thought nothing worse was left to see, social media proves us wrong again. No respect for the place, no respect for locals. These are family spots and tourist destinations, not cheap content zones. Because of such people, these places are slowly getting ruined.”

Others, however, came out in her defence, asserting that personal expression and clothing choices should not be subject to moral scrutiny. Supporters described the backlash as an example of moral policing, particularly against women, and questioned why similar outrage is not consistently directed at male influencers or tourists.

The third user wrote,“Dude if it were goras, then would it be acceptable? Chhod do inko. Their body their choice. We have to adjust somewhere. Can't keep finding problems everywhere. Ab isko snow mein bikini pehenna tha and she flaunted IT. Kuch log mazaa liye others abused her. Ho gaya!”

There has been no official word from local authorities on whether any complaints have been filed or if any rules were violated. While Manali does not have a prescribed dress code for visitors, authorities can act under broader public conduct laws if content is deemed to cause disturbance or attracts formal objections.

| Hair pulled, punches thrown as woman cancels massage session, video goes viral

As of now, there is no verified information suggesting that legal notices or proceedings have been initiated in connection with the video.

The incident has once again underlined the growing scrutiny faced by influencers operating in real-world locations, where creative freedom intersects with social responsibility. Media analysts point out that content created in public tourist destinations inevitably reflects on the place itself, making cultural awareness and context increasingly important.

| Video: Nagpur man orders Dove soaps, gets soap surprise; BigBasket responds

The debate also follows recent controversies from Himachal Pradesh, including a viral video that showed a group of men from Haryana allegedly dancing naked with alcohol bottles in what appeared to be a public space, intensifying conversations around behaviour and accountability in tourist-heavy regions.