403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Algeria Protests At French TV Broadcast Of Erroneous Documentary
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- The Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Charge d'Affaires of the French Embassy in Algiers on Saturday in protest at the airing of "an erroneous documentary" by the public broadcaster France 2 two days ago.
"The documentary carried no more than deeply offending and provocative falsehoods," according to a statement from the Ministry.
Strongly denouncing the documentary, the Ministry decried the involvement of French Ambassador to Algeria in offending campaign against Algeria and in acts running counter to his duties as specified in the international diplomatic norms.
The French diplomat was told of the serious implications of this step which constitutes a flagrant transgression on the institutions of the Algerian republic, the statement noted.
The behavior of the French public broadcaster and the hostile practices sponsored by French official circles represent an escalation that can only keep the bilateral relations tense, it cautioned. (end)
mr
"The documentary carried no more than deeply offending and provocative falsehoods," according to a statement from the Ministry.
Strongly denouncing the documentary, the Ministry decried the involvement of French Ambassador to Algeria in offending campaign against Algeria and in acts running counter to his duties as specified in the international diplomatic norms.
The French diplomat was told of the serious implications of this step which constitutes a flagrant transgression on the institutions of the Algerian republic, the statement noted.
The behavior of the French public broadcaster and the hostile practices sponsored by French official circles represent an escalation that can only keep the bilateral relations tense, it cautioned. (end)
mr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment