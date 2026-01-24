Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Talks Between Ukrainian, US, Russian Delegations In UAE Conclude Journalist

2026-01-24 10:05:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Axios journalist Barak Ravid announced this on X, citing Ukrainian officials.

He said the talks were "positive" and "constructive."

"Trilateral talks between U.S., Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi were 'positive' and 'constructive'," Ravid wrote, citing Ukrainian officials.

According to him, the parties agreed to hold another round of talks in Abu Dhabi as early as next week.

Read also: Umerov on negotiations in UAE: Ukrainian team ready to work in various formats

On January 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Ukraine's negotiating team the agenda and the desired outcome of the trilateral meeting in the United Arab Emirates. The president noted that the Ukrainian team had taken into account that negotiation formats could vary.

The head of state also approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation, which was led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.

UkrinForm

