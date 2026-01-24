403
Erdogan says campaign against ISIS is intensifying
(MENAFN) The campaign against the terrorist organization ISIS (Daesh) is intensifying, with efforts aimed at eradicating the roots of terrorism across the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Saturday.
“Once the separatist terrorist threat in northern Syria is completely eliminated, not only the Syrian people but the entire region will find relief," Erdogan said during a ceremony marking the delivery of newly constructed homes in Türkiye’s Aydin province.
He emphasized that a stable, secure, and unified Syria would bring advantages to all communities within the country.
“The winners of a united, whole, and secure Syria will be Arabs, Turkmens, Kurds, Alawites, Druze, Christians, and all other Syrian citizens,” he added.
Regarding international affairs, Erdogan noted that discussions at this week’s World Economic Forum in Davos suggest that Türkiye’s longstanding critiques of the global system are gaining more recognition and traction in Western circles.
Regarding international affairs, Erdogan noted that discussions at this week’s World Economic Forum in Davos suggest that Türkiye’s longstanding critiques of the global system are gaining more recognition and traction in Western circles.
