GCC Population Expected To Reach 83.6 Million By 2050: GCC-STAT

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The Gulf Statistical Center (GCC-STAT) projected that the population of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will reach approximately 83.6 million by 2050, reflecting sustained demographic growth across the region.

According to a report issued by the Muscat-based center, population growth is expected to continue steadily between 2025 and 2050, driven by economic expansion, labor demand, and demographic dynamics. The report also forecasts a significant shift in population structure, with the number of elderly persons (aged 65 and above) projected to more than double, exceeding 5.5 million by 2050.

This demographic transition highlights the urgent need for comprehensive, long-term policies in key areas such as urban planning, healthcare systems, labor markets, and social protection, to support sustainable and inclusive development across GCC countries.

The Population Indicators Report for GCC Countries further revealed that the total population of the region reached approximately 61.5 million by the end of 2024, representing an increase of 8.5 million compared to 2019. This growth corresponds to an average annual population growth rate of 2.8 percent, nearly three times the global average, underscoring the rapid pace of demographic expansion in the GCC region.

In terms of age composition, the report indicated that the working-age population (15-64 years) constitutes the largest share, accounting for 76.7 percent of the total population. Children aged 0-14 years represent 20.6 percent, while the elderly population accounts for approximately 2.6 percent.

This age structure reflects a relatively youthful population and a substantial labor force, resulting in a total dependency ratio of around 30 dependents (children and elderly) per 100 working-age individuals, which presents both economic opportunities and future policy challenges