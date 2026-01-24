Russian Special Envoy Tries To Interest West And China In Russian Energy Resources - Luhovskyi
"As for Kirill Dmitriev, the Kremlin has placed its bets on him because Russians believe that in times of 'business diplomacy', he is better than others at concluding bilateral business projects. In this way, they want to interest Western countries in resuming economic cooperation with Russia. Dmitriev is also offering similar projects to China. This particularly concerns the extraction and processing of energy resources and rare earth materials," he said.
According to Luhovskyi, without these projects, Russia lacks the funds to invest in modern technologies for extracting minerals at great depths, as the average cost of a project in the Arctic region is $15-20 billion.Read also: More than 60 projects worth over $100 billion are implemented between China and Russia - foreign intelligence
As reported by Ukrinform, according to the FISU, Russia's Arctic reserves of rare earth elements, oil, and gas are divided betwee First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Sergei Kiriyenko, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Board, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rosneft Igor Sechin, and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev.
The photo is provided by the Foreign Intelligence Service.
